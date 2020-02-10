Inside Photos: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt look dazzling as they posed at Armaan and Anissa's reception

Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra which will mark the duos first collaboration together and their fans are eagerly waiting for the same.

and have been creating a buzz since the news of the two dating each other spread around wide. Their dating rumours spread after the two started shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Who knew that Ranbir and Alia will end up becoming the most talked about love birds in the industry. From their airport looks to their BTS pictures from the sets of Brahmastra, this new Jodi has created a stir among their fans. Ever since the duo made it official, they don't mind getting papped together, be it at an event, family brunch or at the airport.

Recently, Ranbir and Alia had grabbed headlines when they arrived together with at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception. Alia looked stunning in a pink and green lehenga choli with a subtle overall look, while Ranbir opted for a royal blue kurta and white pants with it. Neetu Kapoor looked her usual self and was all smiles as she wore a green-blue ethnic outfit. Some inside pictures of Ranbir and Alia from the reception have gone viral on social media. In one pic, we can see Ranbir and Alia are having some serious conversation with Reema Jain (Armaan Jain's mother) and Nita Ambani. In the other two pics, we can see the Brahmastra actors are all smiles while posing adorably with each other.

Check out Ranbir and Alia's pictures from Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's reception here:

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra which will mark the duos first collaboration together and their fans are eagerly waiting for the same. Apart from the love birds, Ayan’s fantasy drama also stars , Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in key roles. In fact, superstar will also have a cameo in Brahmastra. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 4th December 2020.

