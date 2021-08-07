Inside PHOTOS of Rumi Jafry's daughter Alfia's wedding: Neetu Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor & others attend

Filmmaker and writer Rumi Jafry celebrated his close friends from Bollywood on August 6, 2021, the wedding of his daughter Alfia Jafry with Hyderabad based businessman Amir Mohammed Haq. Alfia got married in a grand nikaah ceremony held on August 6th, 2021 at Taj Falaknuma Palace and in attendance, , Sajid Nadiadwala, Tusshar Kapoor, David Dhawan, Karuna Dhawan and others were there. Photos from the ceremony are in and it was a beautiful affair for the Jafry family.

The wedding saw who's who from the tinsel town. Tusshar Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Sajid Nadiadwala, Neetu Kapoor, Sachin Pilgaonkar were few stars to grace the occasion. In the photos, we can see Neetu Kapoor in conversation with Karuna Dhawan at the stunning wedding affair. Neetu is also seen clicking a selfie with Sajid Nadiadwala and other friends. On the other hand, in a heartwarming moment, Alfia is seen hugging her father Rumi Jafry at the ceremony. Alfia's and her husband's photo from the nikaah ceremony also gives us a sneak peek into an intimate affair the wedding was.

In certain pictures, Satish Kaushik, David Dhawan, Tusshar Kapoor and others can be seen posing together and sending love to the newlyweds at the ceremony.

Take a look:

Earlier, on August 5, a mehendi and haldi ceremony was held at Rumy Jafry's residence with close family and friends including , Rhea Chakraborty and others. Photos from the ceremony had gone viral and fans loved how the yellow theme of the mehendi ceremony was followed by everyone.

On the work front, Rumy is awaiting his next directorial Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza and others in pivotal roles.

Also Read|Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza opt for traditional OOTD for Rumi Jafry's daughter's mehendi; PHOTOS