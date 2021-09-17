Inside PHOTOS of Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug sea facing mansion where luxury meets comfort in nature’s lap

Shah Rukh Khan is called the Baadshah of Bollywood for a reason. He believes in living life king size and we have seen proof of it every now and then. From luxurious cars to his breathtakingly beautiful sea-facing mansion in Mumbai, SRK’s prized possessions are something that all his fans are always wanting to have a keen look at. Well, most of us have seen pictures of his Mumbai abode and some of you must have even visited Mannat from outside, right? But have you seen his Alibaug mansion?

’s Alibaug mansion too is a sea-facing bungalow with all the luxurious amenities that would not make you miss your city life a bit and at the same time, it would give you a quiet and calm stay close to nature and away from the hustle and bustle of the city. From a cosy patio to a luxurious swimming pool, this mansion has it all. With SRK and Gauri hosting several parties in their Alibaug house, the pictures of their beautiful mansion have been floating on the internet on several Instagram handles of Bollywood celebrities. So, today we will give you a tour inside the gorgeous house of the Khan’s.

A spacious patio to easily host a dance party

Shah Rukh Khan ’s Alibaug bungalow has become a hub for Bollywood celebrity parties. King Khan loves to host his industry friends in his gorgeous looking house and we think the best part about this house has to be this super spacious and huge patio that faces the sea. It has quite a raw feel to it. Wooden pillars and a thatched canopy gives the area quite a rustic feel. The textured space is surrounded by greenery, making it an ideal spot to entertain friends and family. With its wooden elements and green environs, the patio manages to create a cosy vibe despite its open structure.

Instagram worthy living room

SRK and Gauri have kept the theme of their entire Alibaug house quite royal and pristine with white interiors. The living room has white fluffy sofas just like the patio. The living room has quite a beachy vibe and to add to the show it has quirky pendant lights hanging from the ceiling that makes it Instagram worthy. You would find most of the pictures of celebrities clicked in this living area.

Royal dining area

The dining area of Shah Rukh Khan and ’s Alibaug bungalow is right adjacent to the living area. That again is in white and wooden finish. The chairs are quite unique as they are carved baroque-style white chairs with a wooden table. From what we can see in the pictures, there is a wall behind the dining table that has many photo frames and a glass window right in front of the table.

Photo corner with French windows

There is a special corner attached with the living room that may be the favourite of our celebrities as we have seen a lot of pictures being clicked here. This corner again is full white. With white sand on the floor, a glass partition and a little space outside the glass partition in the open makes this corner an instant favourite.

Swimming Pool area

A pool surrounded by palm trees under the open sky—what more could you want to truly relax? Lounging by the pool with a view of the great outdoors dotted with colourful shrubbery is definitely one of the things that SRK’s guests would love to do. The quiet vibe and natural surroundings also fuel Gauri Khan’s creativity in the design world.

