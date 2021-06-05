Inside PHOTOS of Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar's wedding rituals take over the internet; Fans love the 'simplicity'

Actress Yami Gautam surprised everyone by tying the knot with director Aditya Dhar on Friday. Later, inside photos of the rituals with family hit the internet and fans could not stop gushing over the couple's intimate and simple wedding.

It was quite a pleasant surprise for fans of as the actress shared a photo from her intimate wedding with URI director Aditya Dhar on Friday. While the fans of the actress are still trying to get over her stunning and intimate wedding with Aditya, new photos surfaced on social media that take us inside the rituals of the nuptials with both their families. The actress, who is known to keep her personal life private, reportedly tied the knot with Aditya in Himachal Pradesh.

The new photos from inside Yami and Aditya's wedding rituals showcased how the nuptials took place in the presence of their close and immediate family members. In one of the photos, Yami could be seen sitting on the floor with her feet out and her sister could be seen helping her slip into an anklet. In the photo, Yami is seen covering her head with a red veil and smiling as she gears up to marry Aditya. In other photos from the mandap, we can see the couple performing the wedding rituals in the presence of their loved ones.

Seeing the new photos, the internet could not stop gushing over the 'simplicity' with which the Vicky Donor actress went ahead and tied the knot with her beloved. A fan commented and wrote, "I liked the simplicity set by her." Another was in awe of Yami's nose ring and wrote, "That pahadi nath (hearts)" Another wrote, "simply beautiful." A fan wrote, "Elegant bride I mean Bina faltu ka natak drama , aur kitni saadgi se shaadi ki."

As per a new report in Etimes, a source said that no one on the sets of URI was aware about their relationship. The source told the portal that apparently sparks flew between Yami and Aditya from Day 1 of URI's shoot. The source also claimed that because the two don't like PDA, nobody got to know about their feelings for each other.

Meanwhile, as Yami and Aditya went on to share the news on Instagram, fans began pouring in wishes for the couple. Even celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and others sent love to the couple as they wished them on social media.

