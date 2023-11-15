INSIDE pic: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pose with Ajaya Kotak and Aditi Arya at their wedding

A couple of days ago, actress Aditi Arya gave a pleasant surprise to her fans and followers after she dropped pictures from her wedding with businessman Jay Kotak. Recently, a photo from their wedding reception went viral in which Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh can be seen posing with the new couple.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attend Jay Kotak and Aditi Arya's wedding

The wedding of Aditi Arya and Jay Kotak in Udaipur was nothing short of a fairytale. The couple hosted a reception in Mumbai that was attended by some of the big names in the country namely Neeta Ambani and Mukesh Ambani. Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also attended the gala night and wished the couple on their new journey.

A picture of Deepika and Ranveer posing with the newly wedded couple has now gone viral. In the pic, the Piku actress can be seen wearing a gorgeous lehenga-choli in golden color. She accessorized her look with a heavy neckpiece and a pair of matching earrings. With smoky eyes, muted lips, and hair tied in her signature bun, the actress completed her look. As for the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor, he looked handsome in a black suede bandh gala with matching pants.

Take a look at the photo:

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Deepika stepped into acting by working in a Kannada language film. Then came Om Shanti Om and from that film, everyone saw the rise of an impeccable actress. In her impressive career of several years, she has been part of multiple hit movies like Pathaan, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Chennai Express and so many more. Currently, she is filming for the Telugu-Hindi film Kalki 2898 AD and Fighter which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She is also going to be a part of Singham Again.

Ranveer Singh’s work front

With his debut movie Band Baaja Baaraat with Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh tasted success and fame. Thereon, there was no stopping for the actor. After enjoying the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Alia Bhatt, he is busy shooting filming for his upcoming movie Singham Again.

