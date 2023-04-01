INSIDE PIC: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana and Aryan Khan’s family picture from NMACC opening goes VIRAL

Shah Rukh Khan suited up in black to attend the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai last night. His stunning pictures were shared by his manager Pooja Dadlani and celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani on Instagram yesterday. Shah Rukh, his wife Gauri Khan, and their kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan attended the grand launch event on Friday night, however, Shah Rukh did not pose for the paparazzi. Fans were eagerly waiting to see SRK’s pictures from the event, and much to their delight, a family picture featuring Shah Rukh, Gauri, Aryan and Suhana from last night’s event has now gone viral on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana and Aryan’s family portrait from NMACC grand launch event

A picture from last night’s NMACC launch event shows Shah Rukh Khan posing with his wife Gauri and their children Suhana and Aryan. The picture has been shared by Shah Rukh’s fan pages, and it has gone viral on Instagram! King Khan looks dapper in a black V-neck t-shirt, layered with a black blazer, and matching pants. Suhana Khan stood on one side of Shah Rukh, while Aryan Khan stood on the other side. Gauri is seen posing next to Aryan Khan, and the family portrait is just too adorable! Suhana Khan looks glamorous in a strapless red gown with a corset bodice, while Aryan Khan looks striking in a brown printed jacket and black pants. Gauri looks stunning in a beige gown. Check out the lovely family picture below!

Salman Khan poses with Gauri Khan, Suhana and Aryan at NMACC event

Meanwhile, Salman Khan joined Shah Rukh Khan’s family for photos at the NMACC event last night. The superstar looked dapper in a black suit, and it made for a picture-perfect moment as Salman joined Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan for a lovely picture. Fans were mighty impressed, and while one comment read, “Pathaan ki Family and Tiger!” another fan commented, “Salman and srk family best picture of the day and also this year's.”

