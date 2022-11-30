INSIDE PICS: Aamir Khan dances with son Azad, Ira Khan enjoys with Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Vijay shared a bunch of pictures from the ceremony. In one of the pictures, Nupur is seen doing a headstand while Ira is looking at him. In other pictures, Vijay and Fatima Sana Shaikh are seen shaking a leg with Ira. He also shared a video of Aamir dancing with his son Azad on his song Papa Kehte Hai. Along with the pictures, Vijay wrote a special note for the couple. He called them a 'beautiful couple'. His note read, "Ira x Nupur Pup x Popeye What a beautiful couple and such delightful heartfelt celebration. Cheers to an incredible life ahead." Have a look:

Ira Khan shares a priceless video

Recently, the star kid dropped a lovely video from the ceremony. In the video, Nupur and Ira were seen exchanging rings. Along with the video, she penned an appreciation note for everyone who attended the ceremony. Her note read, "This moment. Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit. The main difference between my parties and other people parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what make it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome. Thank you for being there and allowing us to be seen in our proclamation of love for either other. Because that’s exactly what we wanted to do. Sending much joy and appreciation to you all. The most to @nupur_shikhare but that’s a whole other post. Obviously."

