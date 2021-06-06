Inside pics of Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s palatial bungalow in Mumbai which is straight out of a dream

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s sprawling bungalow in Mumbai is all about luxury and comfort packed it one.

and Kajol are among the power couples in Bollywood who are not just known for ruling the silver screens with their impeccable acting prowess, but also for their stunning chemistry both on and off the screen. Interestingly, Ajay and Kajol have constantly been giving us major relationship goals. Be it their hush hush wedding in 1999 to their stunning chemistry in their last project Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, this couple has been all about unconditional love and support as they became the wind beneath each other’s wings.

Interestingly, in these technology savy days, while the entire world has been taken over the social media, Ajay and Kajol also make sure to keep their fans intrigued. From sharing stunning pics of themselves to penning sweet notes for each other and their kids Nysa and Yug, their social media handle has also been filled with impressive posts which also gives a glimpse of their palatial abode in Mumbai. For the uninitiated, Ajay and Kajol live in a luxury bungalow named Shivshakti which is located in Mumbai’s Juhu area and it has been characterised by beautiful shades of cream and brown, majestic staircases and more and is all about comfort and splendour. Here’s a look at the inside pics of Ajay and Kajol’s house:

The splendid lobby area

This lobby area on the first floor of the bungalow looks plush with glossy white marble flooring, an elevator and a striped white door. Besides, the lobby also has floor to ceiling wood panelled glass windows and makes a perfect spot for clicking pics.

The grand staircase is Kajol’s favourite background for pics

Kajol, who is quite active on social media, often shares pics of herself posing on a majestic staircase which does add charm to the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge star’s photoshoots. Interesting, this grand staircase has several oval-shaped bulbs hanging by its side which adds to its beauty.

Shivshakti also has another set of staircases which is another example of the wooden detailing in the bungalow and is lined by a wavy metal railing.

A corner full of love and memories

The living room has a wall corner that has several beautiful pics of the couple and their kids framed adding to the beauty of the room.

Here are other pics of Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s palatial abode:

