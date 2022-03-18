INSIDE PICS: Alia, Janhvi, Katrina, Ananya, Tara & others shine bright at star studded bash by Karan Johar.

Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta's star studded 50th birthday bash was a massive affair in the city as several Bollywood A-lister's were in attendance. The party was thrown by his Dharma business partner Karan Johar and saw several bigwigs in attendance. Among the film industry, many actors graced the occasion. From Madhuri Dixit and Kajol to Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, the white tie event was a glam evening.

We got our hands on some inside photos from the bash which saw several actors turn up in their fashionable best. Taking to Instagram, Manish Malhotra shared a series of selfies that he snapped with Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Varun Dhawan, Tripti Dimri, Vijay Deverakonda, Parineeti Chopra, Madhuri Dixit and many others.

Pinkvilla gathered the most fun and stylish photos from the glamorous bash. Check it out:

According to ETimes, Karan roped in DJ Khushi for the grand party, who arrived in Mumbai with his band Ibiza Monkey Business. Meanwhile, many celebrities took to their social media handle showered wishes from Apoorva on his birthday. One of the highlights of the night was Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's first appearance together at an event. The couple looked stunning together as the actress donned a mini blue dress and Vicky was dapper in a black suit.

