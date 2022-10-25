INSIDE PICS: Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and more have a blast at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s Diwali bash

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a Diwali bash for their Bollywood friends. It was a star-studded affair with B-town celebs like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, etc. in attendance. To note, this was Sonam’s first Diwali after the birth of her son, Vayu in August. She was dressed in a white ethnic outfit and paired it with a pearl headpiece and heavy earrings. Designer Masaba Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar, and others shared pictures from the party on Instagram stories.

Diwali party:

Shanaya Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were in green lehengas and Janhvi Kapoor opted for a white lehenga. Malaika Arora too wore a green outfit with a yellow cape for the party. Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon also attended the party. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also joined the celebration. Arjun Kapoor shared a blurry selfie with them on his Instagram stories.