INSIDE PICS: Aryan Khan, Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan Khan, Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahika spotted partying

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan is among the most popular star kids of B-Town, and he has several fan pages dedicated to him on Instagram. His fans go gaga over him every time he is spotted in the city, or at a party. Just yesterday, Gauri Khan took to her Instagram to share a lovely family portrait featuring her, Shah Rukh, and their kids Aryan, AbRam and Suhana. Now, Aryan’s fans are in for a treat as another picture of the star kid has surfaced on Instagram. Aryan Khan, Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh’s son Nirvan Khan, Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahika Rampal were spotted partying with their friends.

Aryan Khan, Nirvan Khan, Mahika Rampal spotted partying with friends

The pictures shared by Orry on Instagram, show him posing with Aryan Khan, Nirvan Khan, and Mahika Rampal at a party. The picture shows Aryan Khan looking uber cool in a black t-shirt with blue, red and white coloured jacket layered over it. He paired it with black faded denim jeans. He posed for a picture with his friend. In another picture from the same party, we see a glimpse of Aryan in the background. Meanwhile, Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan Khan was seen in a grey sweatshirt paired with black jeans. Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia’s daughter Mahika Rampal was also spotted partying. Check out some inside pictures below!

Aryan Khan’s work front

Pinkvilla exclusively reported a few months ago that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s son Aryan Khan is more inclined towards the creative aspect of filmmaking, as opposed to acting. We reported that Aryan has been working towards developing multiple ideas which have the potential of being developed into feature films and web series. Aryan confirmed the same in December 2022 after he shared a glimpse of his first script, and captioned it, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action.”

