Inside PICS: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul celebrate first wedding anniversary with dreamy candlelight dinner

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are one of the most lovable couples in Bollywood. It's been more than a year since they exchanged their marital vows. The couple had a dreamy wedding at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse in the presence of their close ones in January 2023.

Athiya and KL Rahul celebrated their first wedding anniversary a few months ago, however, the pictures of their secret celebration were not in the public eye until now. The unseen photos of the couple have caught our attention on Instagram.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's unseen pictures from first wedding anniversary

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul had an intimate surprise anniversary dinner at a restaurant in Mumbai.

On June 18, the official Instagram handle of the restaurant posted a few pictures of the couple from their romantic celebration. In the first picture, Athiya and KL Rahul can be seen posing for the camera during their candlelight dinner.

The collection also features a chef preparing delicious meals for them. One of the pictures shows the couple standing with the chef's team as they flash their million-dollar smile.

In a picture, Athiya looks oh-so-cute while holding a piece of her food on a fork.

"Couldn’t keep this core memory private anymore. Here’s a glimpse of the surprise dinner for our favourites @athiyashetty and @klrahul’s first wedding anniversary," the caption reads.

"Swipe to see how we got clean bowled," it reads further.

Advertisement

Check out the post here:

Here's how netizens reacted to the post

Many netizens, including Athiya Shetty, dropped reactions in the comment section. She wrote, "Best" and added a red heart emoji at the end. A section of fans went gaga over Athiya and KL Rahul's unseen pictures.

"Awww ....Them so happy to see these thankyou so much for sharing this post," a fan wrote.

"Owwowowowow," reads a comment.

"Thank you for sharing this," an Instagram user wrote.

Another Instagram user commented, "Like a dream."

"So beautiful," a comment reads.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's Instagram posts on wedding anniversary

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul celebrated one year of their marriage on January 23, 2024. On the occasion, the couple posted a romantic video to celebrate their togetherness on Instagram. The clip featured Athiya and KL Rahul's candid moments along with memorable glimpses from their fairytale wedding.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul collaborated for the anniversary-special post on the platform. Both of them penned a heartwarming caption. "Finding you was like coming home," they wrote in a joint post.

Advertisement

Athiya Shetty's work front

Born to Suneil Shetty and Mana Shetty, Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 film, Hero. She was paired with Sooraj Pancholi in the movie. Athiya has also worked in films like Motichoor Chaknachoor and Mubarakan.

In Motichoor Chaknachoor, Athiya shared screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Mubarakan featured her opposite Arjun Kapoor.

KL Rahul's work front

Kannur Lokesh Rahul (KL Rahul), the international cricketer is a right-handed wicket-keeping batsman. He is the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. He made his international debut against Australia during the Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne in 2014.

KL Rahul was excluded from representing India's national cricket team in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The 32-year-old cricketer hails from Bengaluru and grew up in Mangalore.

ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul expecting their first child is NOT true: Report