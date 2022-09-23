INSIDE PICS: Bipasha Basu looks ethereal in a peach gown, Karan Singh rocks blue at their baby shower ceremony

Bipasha Basu is expecting her first child with hubby Karan Singh Grover. Pinkvilla exclusively reported yesterday that a baby shower is being organized for Bipasha Basu by a very close friend of hers. Now, pictures from the dreamy baby shower have arrived, and mom-to-be Bipasha looks absolutely ethereal in a flowy peach gown. The actress kept her makeup minimal while her hair was let loose in beachy waves. Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover looked dapper in a blue suit. The pictures clicked by paparazzi show Bipasha and Karan walking hand-in-hand, making a grand entrance at the baby shower ceremony.



Pinkvilla reported yesterday that the theme for the dress code will be peach and lavender, and keeping up with the theme, the venue was also decorated with numerous pink and lavender balloons. The gorgeous couple posed in front of the décor and the glow on Bipasha’s face was unmissable! The board behind them read- "A lil monkey is on the way." Karan and Bipasha were also seen cutting chocolate cakes. They were all smiles and they happily posed for some gorgeous pictures together.