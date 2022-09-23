INSIDE PICS: Bipasha Basu looks ethereal in a peach gown, Karan Singh rocks blue at their baby shower ceremony
Check out these gorgeous pictures from Bipasha Basu’s baby shower ceremony!
Bipasha Basu is expecting her first child with hubby Karan Singh Grover. Pinkvilla exclusively reported yesterday that a baby shower is being organized for Bipasha Basu by a very close friend of hers. Now, pictures from the dreamy baby shower have arrived, and mom-to-be Bipasha looks absolutely ethereal in a flowy peach gown. The actress kept her makeup minimal while her hair was let loose in beachy waves. Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover looked dapper in a blue suit. The pictures clicked by paparazzi show Bipasha and Karan walking hand-in-hand, making a grand entrance at the baby shower ceremony.
Pinkvilla reported yesterday that the theme for the dress code will be peach and lavender, and keeping up with the theme, the venue was also decorated with numerous pink and lavender balloons. The gorgeous couple posed in front of the décor and the glow on Bipasha’s face was unmissable! The board behind them read- "A lil monkey is on the way." Karan and Bipasha were also seen cutting chocolate cakes. They were all smiles and they happily posed for some gorgeous pictures together.
Bipasha and Karan's close friend Arti Singh was also spotted by the paparazzi as she arrived for the baby shower ceremony. She opted for a printed pink one-shoulder dress, with a silver belt, and accessorized with silver stilettos.
Yesterday, we also got a glimpse of the adorable invitation card for the baby shower ceremony, which mentioned the dress code. It also mentioned that guests take necessary precautions, as far as COVID-19 is concerned, to ensure no harm to the baby and the mommy-to-be. Bipasha's baby shower was an intimate affair with just 20 of their close friends and family members in attendance.
