Inside PICS of Dia Mirza's 40th birthday bash with Vaibhav Rekhi, Samaira, Aditi Rao Hydari

Actress Dia Mirza turned a year older on Thursday and while she certainly did her bit for the environment, her loved ones ensured she celebrates it in a perfect way. Dia's 40th birthday bash was made special by her husband Vaibhav Rekhi, daughter Samaira Rekhi and close friends including Aditi Rao Hydari and others. Dia has been sharing photos from her celebration last night and she even expressed gratitude as she embraced motherhood this year.

Taking to her Instagram handle and stories, Dia shared several photos from the celebration last night and penned a note on social media. Expressing love for husband Vaibhav, Samaira and Avyaan, Dia wrote, "Only gratitude Thank you all so much for making my 40th birthday so special. Couldn’t ask for a better beginning to this new year around the sun, with a daughter, a son and a partner who makes every moment infinitely special. So grateful to my Mother, our family, our friends and all of you My world!"

Take a look:

In the photos, Dia can be seen posing with her friends as well as family. In one of the photos, Samaira can be seen photobombing Dia and Vaibhav's adorable photos. In another photo, Dia could be seen posing with all her friends including Aditi.

Take a look:

Vaibhav also had penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Dia last night and had shared a photo with her. Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot this year in February and embraced parenthood as well. They named their son Avyaan and the family photos often take over the internet.

Also Read| Vaibhav Rekhi wishes Dia Mirza ‘Happy 40’ with a sweet post and it is all about unconditional love