Inside PICS from Ekta Kapoor’s star studded Diwali bash with Ibrahim Khan, Karishma Tanna & others

Inside PICS from Ekta Kapoor's star studded Diwali bash with Ibrahim Khan, Karishma Tanna & others
Inside PICS from Ekta Kapoor’s star studded Diwali bash with Ibrahim Khan, Karishma Tanna & others (Pic Credits: Karan Raj Kohli Instagram)
People across the country are celebrating Chhoti Diwali today, and so are our Bollywood celebrities. The tinsel town is yet again back to celebrating Diwali the old style yet keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Talking of which, tonight, reputed filmmaker and producer Ekta Kapoor has hosted a grand Diwali bash at her residence and several popular television and film personalities have turned in for the same. Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan, and several others arrived in style for Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash. Surely, it is a star-studded event. 

Several hours ago we got glimpses of the celebrities arriving in style and now a few moments back, several celebs even treated their fans with inside glimpses from the bash. Producer Karan Raj Kohli and Karishma Tanna took their Instagram handles and shared glamorous pictures. In one of the pictures, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Khan was seen posing with Karan, Viraj Kapur, and others. Karan even dropped a picture with Ekta Kapoor and Karishma Tanna and wrote, “Diwali Favourites”.

Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash
Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash
Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash 3
Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash 4

Coming to Ekta Kapoor, the producer has been backing several projects this year. As of now, Ekta is making the headlines for her recently released web show Girgit starring Nukul Sahdev, Taniya Kalrra, Trupti Khamkar, Ashmita Jaggi and Samar Vermani released. Apart from this, Ekta is also bankrolling movies like Freddy, Ek Villain Returns, Goodbye and Hansal Mehta's untitled thriller. On January 26, 2020, Ekta Kapoor, among others was conferred with the fourth highest civilian honour, Padma Shri Award. She will be receiving the award at a ceremony in New Delhi on November 8.

Credits: Karan Raj Kohli Instagram


