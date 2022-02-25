Inside PICS from Farhan-Shibani’s Bash: Newlyweds cut a cake, Malaika Arora poses with Kareena, Shanaya & more

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar recently got hitched and social media is filled with pictures from their wedding. The couple looks so much in love and the pictures are straight out of a fairytale. Well, the wedding ceremonies may have been over but the celebration still seems to be going on. Last night, there was a party at Ritesh Sidhwani’s house to celebrate Farhan and Shibani’s union. The party was attended by a lot of stars from Deepika Padukone, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and others.

All the celebrities who attended the bash took to their Instagram stories to share inside pictures from the party. In some pictures, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora posing with their gang. In one of the pictures, we can see Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar cutting the cake that looked gorgeous, with Javed Akhtar looking at them. We also saw Arjun Rampal posing with girlfriend Gabriela and Shibani in the same frame. The inside pictures are proof of the fact that it was indeed a fun bash.

Check out the pictures:

The couple tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate backyard wedding in Khandala. It was attended by Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shankar Mahadevan, Amrita Arora, and a few other close friends of Shibani and Farhan. The couple registered for their wedding on February 21 and after it, they posed for the paparazzi. Farhan and Shibani also distributed sweets to the paps after their registered wedding. The couple's wedding photos featuring Hrithik, Farah Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, and others have been taking over social media.

