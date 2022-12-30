INSIDE PICS from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s engagement bash with Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and others

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant yesterday. The couple had their Roka ceremony in the Shrinathji temple located in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, and pictures from the Roka went viral on social media. The couple’s families also organised a small ceremony at the Moti Mahal, after which they returned to Mumbai. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for Anant and Radhika at their residence Antilia, and it was graced by the who’s who of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others. The Bollywood celebs dazzled in glamorous outfits, and paparazzi videos and pictures showed the stars making a stylish entry in Antilia. Now, we have come across some inside pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement celebration with Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and others. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s engagement party

Radhika Merchant’s friend Orhan Awatramani also attended Anant Ambani and Radhika’s engagement bash at Antilia, and shared a series of inside pictures from the party on his Instagram stories. First, he shared a picture with the newly engaged couple Anant and Radhika. While Anant can be seen in a maroon sherwani with a matching jacket over it, Radhika looked gorgeous in an ivory lehenga that featured pastel-coloured floral embroidery. Radhika kept her long tresses loose, and donned a beautiful choker necklace with emeralds, and matching earrings. The couple was all smiles, and the joy on their faces is quite evident. Check out the picture below.

Salman Khan and others at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s engagement party One of the pictures from Anant and Radhika’s engagement ceremony also shows Salman Khan looking dapper as he posed with Orhan for the picture. Salman looked handsome as ever in a royal blue shirt, paired with formal grey pants. The picture appears to have been clicked at a semi-open space in Antilia, and the background shows a glimpse of the beautiful lights. Another picture shows Sagarika Ghatge looking ethereal in a beautiful ivory suit. The Chak De! India actress left her hair open, and accessorized with statement earrings and an elegant watch. Have a look!

Janhvi Kapoor poses with Shikhar Pahariya Another picture shows Janhvi Kapoor posing with Shikhar Pahariya, whom she was earlier allegedly dating. Janhvi dazzled in a pink Manish Malhotra saree at Anant and Radhika’s engagement bash. She paired the sheer, ombre pink saree with a sleeveless blouse with embellishments. Janhvi’s subtle makeup was on fleek, and she went sans jewellery, simply wearing a ring on her finger. She posed with Shikhar Pahariya, who was seen wearing a light pink kurta. Take a look at the picture below.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also shared pictures of Janhvi in the pink saree. She looked extremely alluring. Check out the pictures below!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrive in style at the engagement bash Meanwhile, in case you missed Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s entry at the engagement party, you can check it out below. The lovely couple made their first public appearance together after the birth of their daughter Raha. While Alia looked stunning in a mint green sharara set, Ranbir looked smashing in a Manish Malhotra black kurta set, with an embroidered jacket over it.

Ranveer Singh’s energetic entry at Anant Ambani and Radhika’s engagement party While Deepika Padukone could not attend the engagement bash last night as she is traveling for her work commitments, Ranveer Singh made a stylish entry at Antilia last night. Pictures and videos shared by the paparazzi show Ranveer dressed in an all-black outfit. He opted for a black t-shirt, matching wide-leg pants, and a blue velvet blazer. He had thick-framed black glasses on, and a black beret.

Shah Rukh Khan also arrived with his manager Pooja Dadlani. The superstar, however, evaded the paparazzi, and only his car was seen arriving at the venue. About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. She serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare. Anant and Radhika are childhood friends, and have been spotted together at various family gatherings.

