INSIDE PICS from Arjun Rampal’s yacht birthday bash hosted by Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal turned a year older on 26th November, and social media was flooded with wishes for the Bollywood actor. On the occasion, his daughter Myra Rampal, and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shared some stunning pictures and videos on Instagram, and wrote heartfelt notes for Arjun. Gabriella also hosted a fun yacht party to celebrate Arjun’s 50th birthday bash, and it was attended by their friends. She has now shared a series of lovely pictures from the white-themed bash, and looks like they had a blast! Gabriella Demetriades shares pictures from Arjun Rampal’s birthday celebration

The first picture shared by Gabriella shows her and Arjun posing together. While Arjun can be seen dressed in a white tee, Gabriella opted for a pastel green cutout dress. The second picture shows Arjun Rampal enjoying a motorboat ride with a few of his friends. In the next picture, Arjun can be seen dancing his heart out with friends on the yacht, and all of them are dressed in white. Another picture shows Arjun and Gabriella’s 3-year-old son Arik Rampal, while the rest of the pictures show Gabriella and Arjun having a great time with their friends. Sharing the pictures from the yacht party, Gabriella Demetriades wrote, “I’m only throwing parties on yachts from now on . Thank you to all of our loved ones for being there.” Check out the pictures below!

Gabriella Demetriades’ post for Arjun Rampal Sharing a video montage of their precious memories, Gabriella Demetriades wished Arjun Rampal on his birthday. She wrote, “The irony of wishing you on social media is not lost , but for me this is more of an appreciation post . I couldn’t think of a more apt song for one of few humans I’ve met in my life that is the true definition of authentic, I’m inspired each day by your sheer dedication , focus and most of all unflinching nature that you go through life with . There isn’t anyone like you , and that’s because you truly do it “ your way “ and for that , you should be proud .Happy birthday my love, things are only getting better.” Arjun Rampal commented on the post and wrote, “Thank you beautiful what memories we have. Blessed.”

