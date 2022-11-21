INSIDE PICS from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's engagement party that will melt your heart

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan might have stayed away from the limelight but she surely enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She keeps family pictures and cozy moments with her beau Nupur Shikhare with her fans on her Instagram handle. She has been dating Nupur for many years. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021. They shared throwback pictures and expressed love for each other. Ira and Nupur recently decided to take their relationship to next level as they officially got engaged.

On Friday, the duo exchanged rings in a low-key ceremony with close family members and friends in attendance. Aamir was seen gracing the ceremony with his entire family including his nephew Imran Khan, who quit acting earlier. Aamir was even seen dancing to his song Papa Kehte Hai. His video was all about nostalgia. Even Bollywood celebs like Ashutosh Gowariker, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gulshan Devaiah, and Akshara Haasan were also seen marking their presence.

Inside pictures

Earlier today, Nupur took to Instagram and shared dreamy inside pictures with Ira from their engagement ceremony. The star kid was seen looking all things stunning in an off-shoulder red gown while he opted for a black suit. They looked beautiful together. In the new pictures, Nupur is seen going down on one knee to woo his girl. In another picture, they look madly in love with each other as they are lost in each other's eyes. He shared the pictures with red and black heart emojis in the caption.

Have a look:

