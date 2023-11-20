Inside PICS from Isha Ambani’s twins’ birthday bash ft Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and more

Isha Ambani, daughter of business magnate Mukesh Ambani, recently celebrated the first birthday of her twins with a grand party. The event was attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif and Shanaya Kapoor. After the festivities, photos from the birthday bash surfaced showing Kaif, Kapoor and other guests enjoying the celebration.

Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday have also shared glimpses of the birthday celebrations. Have a look inside.

After Isha Ambani celebrated her twins’ birthday on November 18, inside pics from the party have now been released

Isha Ambani hosted a lavish first birthday party for her twins, Krishna and Aadiya, on November 18 at Jio World Garden. The event saw a star-studded guest list of Bollywood celebrities in attendance, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar and others.

Following the birthday bash, some inside photographs from the party have been posted online by Orry, where Katrina Kaif, Shanaya Kapoor, Rasha Thadani, and many more can be seen striking a pose. Have a look right here.

Notably, Shanaya Kapoor too, put up a post on her social media account from the grand bash. She can be seen playing with an adorable puppy in the photographs. Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, “Baby’s day out.”

Actress Ananya Panday too shared a post on her Instagram account where she can be seen holding a puppy in the pictures. Posing with her ‘favorite’ animal, she wrote in the caption, “my definition of heaven - puppies & snakes .. my two fave animals.”

Personal front of Isha Ambani

Isha tied the knot with Anand Piramal after their romantic journey commenced in 2016. The duo exchanged rings in September 2018 in Italy’s Lake Como, amid the picturesque landscape. After tying the knot, the duo was blessed with their twin babies, Krishna and Aadiya, on November 19, 2022.

The significant milestone in their journey of love also left their family, the Ambani’s delighted, and they shared their wishes and blessings with the family.

