INSIDE PICS from Kartik Aaryan’s birthday bash featuring Ananya Panday, Ayushmannn Khurrana, Disha Patani

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan turned 32 yesterday, and he celebrated his birthday with his friends from the film industry. He was spotted arriving for his birthday bash in style in a swanky orange car, and the actor looked dapper in a white oversized shirt with a pink print, paired with white trousers. Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Alaya F, Disha Patani, and Vaani Kapoor were also spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived for Kartik’s birthday bash. Now, inside pictures from Kartik’s party have surfaced on social media, and looks like the birthday boy and his friends had a blast!

Ace designer Manish Malhotra was also present at Kartik Aaryan’s birthday bash, and he has now shared a picture from last night. In the picture, Kartik can be seen posing with Ananya Panday, Vaani Kapoor and Manish Malhotra. Sharing the picture, the designer wrote, “With the handsome birthday boy @kartikaaryan and the gorgeous girls @ananyapanday @_vaanikapoor_.” Vaani also shared a selfie with Kartik, wishing him a happy birthday. Another picture shared by Mukesh Chhabra shows him, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani having a blast at the bash. He wrote, “Yeh shehzada ki birthday party main yeh action hero befikre ho kar ghoom raha hai.” Disha Patani also shared a cute picture on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, others who attended the bash have also shared pictures on their social media handles. Looks like it was a white-themed birthday bash, and most guests were seen dressed in white. Check out the pictures below.