Inside PICS from Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash ft. Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya-Aditya and more

With the festival season in full swing, Diwali festivities have commenced in the film industry. A few days ago, fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a dazzling party in the city, attracting numerous Bollywood celebrities. Recently, some more inside pictures with celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Salman Khan, and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others have emerged.

Inside pictures from Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party

Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party which was organized on November 5 in Mumbai was a star-studded affair. The evening was graced by many A-listed celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, the host Manish Malhotra, Khushi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, Disha Patani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani and Radhika Merchant. All of them were dressed up in traditional outfits and looked stunning. TAKE A LOOK:

Today, Orry also took to his Instagram handle to share some inside pictures from Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. He shared a picture with the superstar Salman Khan who was dressed in casuals wearing a gray colored full-sleeve T-shirt paired with black pants. TAKE A LOOK:

In another photo, the rumored couple Sharvari Wagh and Sunny Kaushal were spotted posing with Orry and Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif. Sunny Wore an embroidered black kurta and Sharvari donned a black and white colored saree looking ethereal. Isabelle also looked beautiful in a golden lehenga. TAKE A LOOK:

Not only them, but Orry also shared pictures with Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, and Arpita Khan. TAKE A LOOK:

In one more picture, Bhavna Panday, Maheep Kapoor and Tanaaz Bhatia were seen posing with Orry. TAKE A LOOK:

Manish Malhotra also took to his Instagram story to share a selfie with Kiara Advani who exuded beauty. Kiara donned a gorgeous multi-color lehenga set, accessorized with heavy jewelry and open hair. She also opted for a minimal makeup look. TAKE A LOOK:

Other celebrities who attended the festivities included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Sidharth Malhotra, Rekha, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Sonam Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Navya Nanda, Gaur Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Raveena Tandon, Huma Qureshi, Rasha Thadani, Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon, Disha Patani, and more.

