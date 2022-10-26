Inside PICS from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' first Diwali with daughter Malti Marie
On Wednesday, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared beautiful glimpses of their Diwali celebration at home.
The power couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently enjoying the best phase of their lives. The duo welcomed their daughter Malti Marie this year via surrogacy. They shared a joint statement on social media and left their fans surprised. Now, the couple was seen celebrating their first Diwali with Malti Marie. A little late to the party, on Wednesday, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared beautiful glimpses of their Diwali celebration at home.
Sneak peek into Priyanka, Nick and Malti Marie's Diwali
The actress shared a bunch of pictures with her munchkin. They also feature Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra and their close friends. In the pictures, they can be seen performing Diwali pooja with Malti Marie. Priyanka is seen sporting a beige-coloured ethnic outfit while Nick has opted for a traditional kurta and pajama. Their little bundle of joy is seen wearing a cute lehenga paired with a bindi and a matching hair band. They have colour co-ordinated their outfits and it is all things sweet! Though she shared her daughter's pictures but she chose to not reveal her face. Priyanka also gave a sneak peek into the classy decor and mouthwatering Indian snacks.
Sharing the pictures with fans, she wrote, "Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer.. From ours to yours. Love and light. PS: missed u @siddharthchopra89." Have a look:
Soon after she shared the pictures, fans were seen sending love to the family. Even the mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt liked her post in no time.
Earlier, Nick also posted pictures from the pooja and wished his fans on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. He wrote, "Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my (heart emoji). Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali."
Priyanka's work front
Priyanka is all set to be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next titled Jee Le Zaraa. She will collaborate with Alia and Katrina Kaif. The audience is eagerly waiting to see this trio on the big screen. Apart from this, she has Citadel and It's All Coming Back To Me in her kitty.
