Inside PICS from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' first Diwali with daughter Malti Marie

The power couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently enjoying the best phase of their lives. The duo welcomed their daughter Malti Marie this year via surrogacy. They shared a joint statement on social media and left their fans surprised. Now, the couple was seen celebrating their first Diwali with Malti Marie. A little late to the party, on Wednesday, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared beautiful glimpses of their Diwali celebration at home.

The actress shared a bunch of pictures with her munchkin. They also feature Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra and their close friends. In the pictures, they can be seen performing Diwali pooja with Malti Marie. Priyanka is seen sporting a beige-coloured ethnic outfit while Nick has opted for a traditional kurta and pajama. Their little bundle of joy is seen wearing a cute lehenga paired with a bindi and a matching hair band. They have colour co-ordinated their outfits and it is all things sweet! Though she shared her daughter's pictures but she chose to not reveal her face. Priyanka also gave a sneak peek into the classy decor and mouthwatering Indian snacks.

Sharing the pictures with fans, she wrote, "Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer.. From ours to yours. Love and light. PS: missed u @siddharthchopra89." Have a look:

