INSIDE PICS from Priyanka Chopra's date night with Nick at her restaurant; Malala, Joe pose in VIDEO

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved celebs in the industry. The Baywatch star is on cloud nine as she is enjoying her new phase of life ever since she welcomed her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with her husband Nick Jonas. Meanwhile, PeeCee is currently in New York City, where on September 19th she attended the United Nations General Assembly. Priyanka, who was appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador by UNICEF in 2016, was one of the speakers at the UN General Assembly. She was in NYC with her daughter and husband.

She also enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, she updates fans with her daily routine on social media. Yesterday, the actress took a break from work and stepped out for dinner at her own Indian dining place. Just a while ago, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a video as she enjoyed a night out with her husband Nick Jonas, Malala Yousafzai, American fashion designer Prabal Gurung, Joe Joans, and others in New York City. The actress captioned the post, "A NYC night out with some of my favorites." The actress looked stunning in a backless black ensemble while Nick was in a cool printed shirt and black pants.