INSIDE PICS from Priyanka Chopra's date night with Nick at her restaurant; Malala, Joe pose in VIDEO
Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses from her night out in New York with her favourites.
Global icon Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved celebs in the industry. The Baywatch star is on cloud nine as she is enjoying her new phase of life ever since she welcomed her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with her husband Nick Jonas. Meanwhile, PeeCee is currently in New York City, where on September 19th she attended the United Nations General Assembly. Priyanka, who was appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador by UNICEF in 2016, was one of the speakers at the UN General Assembly. She was in NYC with her daughter and husband.
She also enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, she updates fans with her daily routine on social media. Yesterday, the actress took a break from work and stepped out for dinner at her own Indian dining place. Just a while ago, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a video as she enjoyed a night out with her husband Nick Jonas, Malala Yousafzai, American fashion designer Prabal Gurung, Joe Joans, and others in New York City. The actress captioned the post, "A NYC night out with some of my favorites." The actress looked stunning in a backless black ensemble while Nick was in a cool printed shirt and black pants.
On the work front, PeeCee has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She will next be seen in the Russo Brothers-directed series Citadel. The film also stars Richard Madden of Game of Thrones fame. Her movie alongside Sam Heughan, titled It’s All Coming Back to Me, will be released on February 10, 2023. She will also be seen in Ending Things opposite Anthony Mackie.
She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip film with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti in collaboration, under the banner Excel Entertainment. The film marks Priyanka’s first collaboration with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
