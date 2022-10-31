INSIDE pics from Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's reception featuring Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Vicky Kaushal
Inside pictures from Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s star-studded wedding reception are finally here! Check out the stunning pics featuring Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Vicky Kaushal and others.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal celebrated their matrimonial union with their friends and family a few weeks ago. While the couple has been legally married for 2.5 years, they didn’t get a chance to celebrate the special occasion with their loved ones owing to the pandemic. However, they finally got to celebrate their wedding festivities and hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai a few weeks ago. The wedding reception in Mumbai was a star-studded event with many celebrities in attendance. Right from Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad, to Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others- celebrities attended Richa and Ali’s union on October 4.
Inside pictures from Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s reception in Mumbai
While paparazzi pictures gave us glimpses of the celebrities and what they wore for Richa and Ali’s reception in Mumbai, fans were eagerly waiting to see inside pictures from the reception. Much to their fans’ surprise, Ali Fazal has finally shared pictures from the reception in Mumbai. There were too many pictures, so Ali decided to make a montage clip that features numerous pictures from the reception.
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's pictures with Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
The reel begins by showing Ali Fazal hugging Vishal Bhardwaj while holding Tabu's hand. The next picture shows Saba Azad hugging Richa Chadha, while Hrithik Roshan stands beside her. Hrithik and Ali Fazal can be seen hugging in another monochromatic picture, and it is too adorable!
Richa and Ali's Fukrey co-star Pulkit Samrat also attended the reception and one of the pictures in the reel shows Ali hugging Pulkit. One of the monochromatic pictures also features Saba and Taapsee Pannu in one frame. A candid picture shows Vicky Kaushal and Manoj Bajpayee engrossed in a conversation, while another shows Richa and Ali cutting a multi-tiered cake at their wedding reception.
Other celebs at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception
Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao also attended Ali and Richa's wedding reception and the picture shows her greeting Richa. The montage also features a picture that shows Huma Qureshi clicking a joyous selfie with Ali Fazal, Sayani Gupta, and Swara Bhasker. Other pictures in the montage also feature Karishma Tanna, Kubbra Sait, Dia Mirza, Kalki Koechlin, Varun Sharma, Divya Dutta.
In his caption, Ali Fazal wrote that he could not tag everyone present at the reception. He jokingly wrote, “Ok i couldn’t tag more peeps. This thing has limits. And for a bit there it felt good, something on the www had limits. Like, “sorry sir, itne Qaidi nahi daal sakte aap ek frame mein”. Hehe.” He further thanked all those who attended their matrimonial union, as well as those who couldn’t. “Kuchh aa na sakey, kuchh ko hum bulaa na sakey, humaari mohabbat aap sabke saath ek lamba safar naap rahi hai, toh khair manaayein, thhoda muskuraayein, baatein baaqi hain, kuchh aaj nahi toh kal…dher saari Kahaaniyan baaki hain, nibhaana baaki hai, aur shikaayatein laazim hain, toh unka bayaan hona baaki hai. Aur kyuki hum rhyme mein chal rahe hain, dont you worry, saath saath chal raha ek saaki hai.. toh ghul mil lein zara - drink abhi baaki hai,” wrote Ali.
