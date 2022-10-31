INSIDE pics from Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's reception featuring Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Vicky Kaushal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal celebrated their matrimonial union with their friends and family a few weeks ago. While the couple has been legally married for 2.5 years, they didn’t get a chance to celebrate the special occasion with their loved ones owing to the pandemic. However, they finally got to celebrate their wedding festivities and hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai a few weeks ago. The wedding reception in Mumbai was a star-studded event with many celebrities in attendance. Right from Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad, to Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others- celebrities attended Richa and Ali’s union on October 4.

While paparazzi pictures gave us glimpses of the celebrities and what they wore for Richa and Ali’s reception in Mumbai, fans were eagerly waiting to see inside pictures from the reception. Much to their fans’ surprise, Ali Fazal has finally shared pictures from the reception in Mumbai. There were too many pictures, so Ali decided to make a montage clip that features numerous pictures from the reception.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's pictures with Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

The reel begins by showing Ali Fazal hugging Vishal Bhardwaj while holding Tabu's hand. The next picture shows Saba Azad hugging Richa Chadha, while Hrithik Roshan stands beside her. Hrithik and Ali Fazal can be seen hugging in another monochromatic picture, and it is too adorable!

Richa and Ali's Fukrey co-star Pulkit Samrat also attended the reception and one of the pictures in the reel shows Ali hugging Pulkit. One of the monochromatic pictures also features Saba and Taapsee Pannu in one frame. A candid picture shows Vicky Kaushal and Manoj Bajpayee engrossed in a conversation, while another shows Richa and Ali cutting a multi-tiered cake at their wedding reception.