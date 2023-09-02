INSIDE PICS from Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's wedding bash: Supriya, Ratna Pathak-Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Pahwa-Seema pose

Recently, Ruhaan Kapoor and the love of his life Manukriti Pahwa hosted a wedding bash in Mumbai. It was attended by several celebrities and their relatives. Shahid Kapoor, who is Ruhaan's half-brother was in attendance with his wife Mira Rajput. Ruhaan is the son of actress Supriya Pathak who is now married to Naseeruddin Shah. Naseer's son Vivaan Shah also arrived in style at the venue.

Vivaan Shah shares wedding pics on Instagram

Vivaan Shah delighted his Instagram followers as he documented moments from the wedding celebration. In one of his stories, he warmly referred to Ruhaan and Manukriti as a 'beautiful couple,' sharing a snapshot of them. Another story treated viewers to a captivating dance performance by the newlyweds. Among the cherished photographs, a group shot featured the likes of Vivaan, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manoj Pahwa, and Seema Pahwa, all grinning alongside the newlyweds, capturing the joyous spirit of the bash.

Check out the pictures:

Vivaan Shah wrote a long post wishing the newlywed

Vivaan also dedicated an entire post to complimented the couple. He wrote, "Congratulationssss to the beautiful beautiful gorgeous couple My darling lil brother Ruhaan and @manukritip Wishing you both all the love and happiness in the world!!! Rab ne bana di Jodi Love youu guysss!!! This has been one of the most amazing weddings ever!!!" He further added, "Baa would have been soooooooo proud Ruhaan! You have grown up into such an elegant, brilliant, talented, wonderful, interesting, amazing, awesome, kind, thoughtful, sweet, and extraordinary young man! Love you lil brother."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput also attended the bash

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput looked amazing as a couple as they were spotted outside at the venue. Shahid wore a grey formal suit, while Mira looked ravishing in a stylish black-and-white gown. The couple posed for the paparazzi before they went inside for the bash. Supriya Pathak was also seen welcoming actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub for the wedding celebration. She had donned a lovely purple midi dress for the occasion. Supriya and Pankaj Kapur’s daughter Sanah Kapur was also in attendance.

