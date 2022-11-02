Inside pics from Shah Rukh Khan's intimate birthday dinner with Farah Khan and others

King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older today. He is celebrating his 57th birthday and his fans can't keep calm. Like every year, his fans were seen arriving outside his house Mannat to get a glimpse of him. On Tuesday night, he surprised his fans as he came out to greet them along with his son AbRam. The massive crowd went gaga after he made a starry appearance in his all-black outfit. Speaking of his celebration, the actor opted for a low-key dinner with his loved ones at his house. Here's a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday dinner

The pictures from SRK's birthday have been shared on social media. Earlier today, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that SRK and Gauri Khan hosted a dinner for their close friends. Celebs like Siddharth Anand, Farah Khan, Maneesh Sharma and Harman Baweja graced the special occasion. Farah and SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani took to Instagram and offered a glimpse of his birthday at Mannat. The ace choreographer turned director took to her story and shared a sweet picture with the birthday boy. In the picture, she is seen adorably hugging Shah Rukh. Along with the picture, she wrote, "About last night..#mohabbatman Happy birthday @iamsrk." Farah also wished his manager as she shares her birthday with him. In the picture, a beautiful painting is visible along with a guitar and a swanky bar counter. Have a look:



Pooja too gave a sneak peek into King Khan's birthday on her handle as she shared a selfie with him.



How Shah Rukh Khan kickstarted his birthday A source revealed to Pinkvilla that Shah Rukh played poker with the guests who arrived for dinner at Mannat. He also showed Pathaan teaser to them before everyone else as it was launched today. The source also shared that he cut the birthday cake a little before midnight and the party continued till the wee hours. Today, the superstar is expected to meet his fans and thank them for their constant support. Work front Shah Rukh's Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is slated to release on 25th January 2023. Apart from this, he has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. He is also a part of Atlee's Jawan co-starring Nayanthara. Both films will hit the theatres in 2023.

