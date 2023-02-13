INSIDE PICS from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Reception: Anupam Kher, Bhumi, Neha Dhupia pose with couple

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday, for their friends from the film industry. Bollywood A-listers such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty, Anupam Kher, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, and many others attended Sid and Kiara’s wedding reception. The guests, as well as the couple, were seen posing for the paparazzi before entering the venue. Now, we also have a few inside glimpses from the couple’s wedding reception as Neha Dhupia, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anushka Ranjan have shared some pictures from last night! Inside pics from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram account to post a picture from Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding reception. The picture shows him posing happily with the newlyweds. Sidharth is seen wearing a shimmery black blazer over a black t-shirt and matching pants, while Kiara looks lovely in a cream-and-black fishtail silhouette gown. For the occasion, Anupam Kher wore a dark-green kurta and pyjama. Sharing the picture from their wedding reception, Anupam Kher wrote, “Congratulations to two of my most favourite and beautiful people on becoming one. May God give all the happiness in the world to @kiaraaliaadvani and @sidmalhotra! I have seen #Kiara since her @actorprepares days. What a phenomenal growth. Touch wood. Love and blessings!”

Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar, Akansha Ranjan pose with Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie with Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. Bhumi opted for a golden embellished saree for the occasion, and accessorized with a pearl choker necklace. Sharing the selfie, Bhumi wrote, "Congratulations @kiaraaliaadvani @sidmalhotra.” Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also posed with the Shershaah couple at the wedding reception. In her caption, Neha wrote that they had a blast as they danced the night away. "And we danced the night away... to celebrate our beautiful ki and Sid... we love you two.” Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal were also seen posing with Sidharth and Kiara at the reception. Check out the pictures below!

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani got married on February 7, at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their wedding was attended by their families and close friends including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Isha Ambani and others. Post that, they hosted a reception in Delhi. On 12th February, the couple hosted a reception in Mumbai for their friends from the film industry.

