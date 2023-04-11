Inside PICS: How did Swara Bhasker celebrate her first birthday after getting married to Fahad Ahmad?

Actress Swara Bhasker recently got married to Fahad Ahmad, who is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing -- Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. The duo first registered their marriage in court and later hosted wedding festivities for their close friends and family. Recently, the actress celebrated her first birthday after tying the knot with Fahad. On Monday, Swara took to social media and offered a glimpse of her birthday celebration with her husband and family.

Swara Bhasker shares inside pictures from her birthday celebration

In the pictures, Swara is seen sitting on a couch at her home with her father and Fahad. Even her mom and brother are seen sitting next to them. The birthday girl is also seen cutting a customised cheesecake. She is seen sporting a white and red ethnic suit paired with oxidised earrings.

Along with the pictures, Swara wrote a heartfelt note thanking her fans and friends for showering love on her. Her post read, "A year older, probably none the wiser, but a whole lot happier! Thank you for the wishes, greetings & kind words insta family! Sorry unable to respond individually to everyone.. but feeling so blessed and grateful to bask in the love of friends family & well wishers! Celebrating a special b’day with my fave peeps in my fave dress & a delicious cheesecake." Have a look:

Reacting to her post, mom-to-be Gauahar Khan commented, "Happiest birthday Swara ! To all things amazing here on ! God bless." Pooja Chopra too wished the actress on her birthday.

On Sunday, Fahad wrote a quirky birthday note for Swara. He even shared their throwback picture with her. His post read, "Many many happy returns of the day bhai, listening to your suggestion on my birthday I am married, I hope u get to know from twitter. Thank you for completing me in every aspect,m blessed to have a friend and mentor like u. I love you my heart. P.S-bhai is gender neutral." To this, Swara replied, "Thank you love.. And yes, congratulations on getting married! Heard your wife is a real Twitter pest. I like her though."

On the work front, Swara was last seen in the buddy comedy film Jahaan Chaar Yaar with Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra, and Shikha Talsania.

