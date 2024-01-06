INSIDE PICS: Ira Khan gets ready for her Mumbai wedding with Nupur Shikhare; bride’s expression is unmissable

A couple of days into the New Year we already have the first celebrity wedding going on. Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan registered her marriage with the love of her life, celebrity fitness coach Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024. The Mumbai event was attended by some celebs including Nita and Mukesh Ambani. We recently got hold of visuals of Ira getting ready for her big day.

Ira Khan gets ready for her wedding in Mumbai

After getting engaged last month and taking part in multiple pre-wedding celebrations, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is finally married to Nupur Shikhare. A couple of days ago, the couple registered their wedding in front of their near and dear ones. We got hold of some of the inside pictures showcasing the bride getting ready for her D-day.

In the photos, Ira Khan looked a little worried and probably tired of sitting on the chair while getting her hair and makeup done. In the first image shared by her makeup artist Coleen Khan Affonso, she looked gorgeous in her blush pink and green attire. Ira wore a stunning Maharani neckpiece with long earrings. With a diamond maangtikka and a dupatta on her head, she took everyone’s breath away.

Take a look:

In the next photo, we get a glimpse of the bride getting her hair done. Her expression while waiting for everything to get over is every bride ever!

More about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding

While their Kelvan rituals happened beforehand, a day ahead of the wedding, the Haldi ceremony took place in Mumbai. Interestingly, the groom Nupur jogged his way into the wedding venue and signed his wedding papers in a pair of shorts, a ganji, and sports shoes on January 3. He then changed into a traditional kurta-pajama set for the after-party. For his daughter’s wedding, the 3 Idiots actor wore a traditional kurta-dhoti set and donned a pink padgi.

The wedding party has now flown to Udaipur to rejoice in the union of the couple. As informed by Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Khan Hegde Udaipur's plan is all for Ira and Nupur's friends. She told ETimes, “We will be going along. There we will have sangeet and mehendi, but not the Maharashtrian style wedding; it is only a registered marriage.”

However, a report by IANS suggested that there will be a traditional wedding complete with the pheras at Taj Aravali Resort on Kodiyat Road in Udaipur. The celebrations will happen from January 8 to 10. Around 176 rooms at the hotel are reserved for about 250 guests, including Bollywood celebrities and relatives of the bride and groom. Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan's former wife, and his first wife Reena Dutta, along with sons Azad Rao Khan and Junaid Khan will be part of the celebration.

The bride, who believes in giving back to society, opted for a no-gift policy and suggested her well-wishers donate to her non-profit organization, the Agatsu Foundation. According to News18, the couple might be hosting two wedding receptions, one in Delhi and another in Jaipur. Along with a grand one for Bollywood celebrities on January 13 in which stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Juhi Chawla, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and more might make a grand entry.

