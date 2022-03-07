Inside PICS from Janhvi Kapoor's birthday: Customised décor, cake cutting with Khushi, Anshula, Boney Kapoor

It was Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday yesterday and social media was filled with wishes for the lovely star. The actress who has been winning hearts with her performances in films had everyone’s attention yesterday. There was a small party kept for Janhvi wherein her family and closed friends were present. Today, her sister Anshula Kapoor has taken to her social media handle to share a couple of pictures from the birthday bash and we bet you would love to see them. From the customised décor to the cake cutting with sisters Khushi and Anshula and dad Boney Kapoor, the Roohi actress’ birthday was everything fun and happening.

Anshula Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her hugging Janhvi Kapoor. Both the sisters look adorable and that smile on their faces is unmissable. Janhvi can be seen in a blue jumper set, whereas Anshula can be seen wearing a dress. We bet you would fall in love with the décor that has dim lighting, balloons filled all around and a big ‘J’ alphabet lighting. Sharing this picture Anshula wrote, “Mine”. In one of the pictures we can see Janhvi cutting the cake and Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Boney Kapoor stood beside her in the picture.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. The teaser of the film was released recently and that has already created a lot of hype. Fans are loving it and are eagerly waiting for the film. This will be Janhvi and Rajkummar’s second collaboration after Roohi which was a box office hit as well.

Apart from this, Janhvi also has Good Luck Jerry and Helen that is a remake of the Malayalam film.

