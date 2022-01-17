INSIDE PICS of Javed Akhtar’s birthday celebration with Farhan Akhtar, Boney Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar & more

Famous lyricist and Screenwriter Javed Akhtar, who is also quite famous for voicing his political opinion, turned 77 on Monday. His loved ones surely did their best to make his birthday special. His wife and actor Shabana Azmi, son Farhan Akhtar, daughter Zoya Akhtar, film producer Boney Kapoor, film director Rumi Jafry attended the celebration in Khandala. Farhan’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar also marked her presence. The party was a low-key affair due to the rising Covid cases.

A bunch of pictures were shared on Instagram of the birthday celebration. Taking to his Gram, Farhan Akhtar shared a photo and captioned, “Mi Familia” along with a heart emoticon. Shabana Azmi also posted a pic on her Instagram story. Boney Kapoor also shared a photo featuring Rumi Jafry and Javed Akhtar and shared an Insta story from the celebration. Farhan’s girlfriend Shibani too shared a photo.

Take a look:

In his long career, Javed Akhtar has penned lyrics for several songs including Radha Kaise Naa Jale for Lagaan, Tum Ghar Kab Aaogey for Border, Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera for Swades among others.

In other news, rumours are doing rounds that Farhan Akhtar will tie the knot with Shibani Dandekar in February 2022. He celebrated his birthday on 9th January and his ladylove poured in wishes with some amazing pictures.

