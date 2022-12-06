Inside PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vaani Kapoor and more glam up as they attend Manish Malhotra's birthday

On Monday, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra celebrated his 56th birthday. Making his day special were his close friends from the industry including Rekha, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Gauri Khan, and Karan Johar who visited the designer at his home. Later, Manish hosted a birthday bash in the evening which was attended by many celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan , Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, Sidharth Malhotra, Gauri Khan, and several others arrived.

Now, many inside pictures from Manish's party are doing rounds on social media in which we can see Vaani Kapoor, Diana Penty, Anushka Ranjan, Manish Malhotra, Aditya Seal, Kareena Kapoor Khan , Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and more posing for happy pictures. Meanwhile, the designer also celebrated his birthday with his team at the office and shared videos and pictures from his cake-cutting session on his social media handle.

Manish rang on his birthday at home with his mother. Taking to his Instagram handle from the small celebration, the fashion designer captioned it: "No better way to bring in my birthday than with my mother's blessings and her beside me," and a heart emoticon.

Manish Malhotra's work front

Manish is known for his work in movies such as Rangeela, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Main Hoon Na, among others. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt to others, many Bollywood celebrities have been spotted wearing the designer's collection.

He has also launched four other new verticals since 2018 including- Manish Malhotra Beauty, Manish Malhotra Jewellery, a Film Production company, and Home decor. Manish has also designed costumes for almost 1000 films.