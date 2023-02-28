INSIDE PICS: Kartik Aaryan reunites with Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars at Abhishek Pathak-Shivaleeka’s reception

On 9 th February, Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak got married to actress Shivaleeka Oberoi in an intimate wedding ceremony. The newlyweds shared some dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony in Goa. Post that, Abhishek and Shivaleeka treated fans with some stunning clicks from their haldi, mehendi and pre-wedding festivities. Now, Shivaleeka has given fans a glimpse of their wedding reception, which was attended by Kartik Aaryan , Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Ishita Raj Sharma and others. Looks like it was a Pyaar Ka Punchnama reunion, and they all had a blast at the wedding reception.

Shivaleeka Oberoi has shared some lovely pictures from her and Abhishek’s wedding reception. Abhishek Pathak, who is the producer of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, is seen posing with Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, and Ishita Raj Sharma in one of the pictures. While Sunny Singh wasn’t a part of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he was seen as Siddharth in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which was released in 2015. Shivaleeka dazzled in a dark blue ensemble, while Abhishek Pathak was seen in a black blazer over a white shirt and black pants. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a charcoal grey and white outfit, while Nushrratt looked pretty in a red slip dress with a thigh-high slit.

They were all smiles for the picture, and clearly, had a great time as they got together after a long time. “Happily ever after party!” wrote Shivaleeka, while sharing the pictures. Check them out below!