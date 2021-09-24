Inside PICS: Manish Malhotra’s star studded party with Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora & others

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra is one of the most favourite designers among Bollywood actresses. His designs are not only love but adored by them. On many occasions, they have graced his attire. Well, he is also to close some of them like Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and others. They are often seen partying at each other’s place. And recently also he hosted a get-together at his house on Thursday night. The party was attended by a host of celebrities, including Ananya Panday, , Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor.

The host shared the pictures on his Instagram stories while others too gave a glimpse of yesterday’s enjoyment. Everyone was looking fabulous in their best outfits. Sharing a selfie with Bhavana, Seema and Maheep, Manish wrote, “The famous @Bollywood wives.” Here he was referring to their appearance on the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. But fourth wife Neelam Kothari was missing in the frame. Seema also shared and wrote, ‘no caption needed.’

Sharing a picture with Karisma, he called her his ‘favourite always’. He also posted selfies with Malaika.

Take a look at the pictures here:

It is worth mentioning here that Manish is a well-known designer and has worked as a costume designer on films such as Rangeela, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Kal Ho Naa Ho. It is reported that he is set to make his directorial debut with a period drama soon. The film will be produced by ’s banner Dharma Productions.

