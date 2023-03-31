INSIDE PICS: Mira Rajput-Ananya pose together; Cara Delevingne, Anoushka Shankar amp up the glam at Dior Show

The Dior Fall 2023 Show was held at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, last night. The prestigious event was attended by the some of the biggest names in fashion and showbiz from all around the globe. International celebrities, Bollywood stars and many influencers were spotted arriving for the highly anticipated event last night. Rekha, Ananya Panday, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and others were clicked by the paparazzi. Now, we have also come across some inside pictures from the event! While Mira Rajput and Ananya Panday were seen posing together, Shibani Dandekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anoushka Shankar, Masaba Gupta, Cara Delevingne and others also featured in the pictures!

INSIDE PICS from Dior Fall 2023 show in Mumbai

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories to share a picture in which she is seen posing with Mira Rajput, Imran Amed (editor-in-chief of The Business of Fashion), and fashion stylist Nikhil Mansata. Sharing the picture, Ananya wrote, “Here's to changing everything!” Ananya was seen in a hot pink outfit, while Mira wore a black dress for the event. Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty, Tania Shroff, Karisma Kapoor and many others shared some inside glimpses from the fashion event. Sharing a video clip from the fashion show at the Gateway Of India, Karisma wrote, “Surreal.” Singer Ananya Birla, who was also at the event, shared a picture that featured her and Cara Delevingne. Meanwhile, in another picture, Anoushka Shankar, Poorna Jagannathan, Masaba Gupta, Shibani Dandekar were seen posing together at the event.

Raja Kumari also shared a few inside pictures from the event, in which she is seen posing with Shibani Dandekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Diipa Khosla and others. Check out the pictures below.

Meanwhile, OG fashion queen Rekha was also spotted arriving at the Dior Fall 2023 show in Mumbai last night. She exuded charm and elegance in a bright pink and golden Kanjeevaram saree, and was seen carrying a golden potli bag.

