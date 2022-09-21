INSIDE PICS of Kareena Kapoor’s birthday celebration at dad Randhir’s house courtesy- Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the fashionista of Bollywood, is celebrating her birthday today. Wishes have been pouring from all the corners for the actress. Sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu also shared pictures of the birthday girl. Well, the actress along with her husband Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jehangir is at her father Randhir Kapoor’s place to celebrate the special day. Sister Karisma Kapoor has also joined them. She has also shared inside pictures of the celebration.

Kareena is wearing a white colour short dress with her hair tied back. She has applied minimalistic birthday with brown colour lipstick. In the picture, Jehangir is seen blowing the candles placed on the cake. And in the other picture, the actress is twinning with her sister in white. Earlier in the day Karisma had shared a picture on Instagram to wish the actress and wrote,” Always got ur back my baby girl Happy birthday!” Sara Ali Khan also wished Kareena and shared a picture on her social handle. “Happiest Birthday @kareenakapoorkhan Wishing you all the love, luck, laughter and happiness and cake today! Hope you have the best year ahead,” wrote Sara.