INSIDE PICS of Karwa Chauth celebration: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and others at Anil Kapoor’s house

Today, the ladies are celebrating the festival of Karwa Chauth in India. The festival is celebrated for the long lives of their husbands. Well, it is a grand celebration in the north and western parts of India. And like every year Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor has organized a Karwa Chauth celebration party at her house. From Padmini Kolhapure to Shilpa Shetty a lot of famous Bollywood personalities were spotted outside their house. They were seen all decked in ethnic wear and with pooja essentials.

Shilpa Shetty was seen wearing a red colour saree cum lehenga as she pose for the shutterbugs. Varun Dhawan’s wife was also spotted at the celebration. Earlier in the day, Raveena Tandon shared a picture of her and Shilpa applying mehendi. Maheep was seen in a green outfit with mehendi in her hand. Bhavana wore a pink suit and Neelam was in a multi-coloured one. Also spotted were Rima Jain with daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra.