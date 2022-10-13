INSIDE PICS of Karwa Chauth celebration: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and others at Anil Kapoor’s house
Celebrities were seen in ethnic wear and carrying pooja essentials for the festival.
Today, the ladies are celebrating the festival of Karwa Chauth in India. The festival is celebrated for the long lives of their husbands. Well, it is a grand celebration in the north and western parts of India. And like every year Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor has organized a Karwa Chauth celebration party at her house. From Padmini Kolhapure to Shilpa Shetty a lot of famous Bollywood personalities were spotted outside their house. They were seen all decked in ethnic wear and with pooja essentials.
Shilpa Shetty was seen wearing a red colour saree cum lehenga as she pose for the shutterbugs. Varun Dhawan’s wife was also spotted at the celebration. Earlier in the day, Raveena Tandon shared a picture of her and Shilpa applying mehendi. Maheep was seen in a green outfit with mehendi in her hand. Bhavana wore a pink suit and Neelam was in a multi-coloured one. Also spotted were Rima Jain with daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra.
Check out the pictures here:
On Thursday, Maheep also shared old photos from her Karwa Chauth celebrations. In one of the throwback photos, a pregnant Maheep posed with her sister-in-law Sunita Kapoor and their mother-in-law Nirmal Kapoor. She wrote in the caption, “Happy Karva Chauth ladies.” She added hashtags along with a series of emojis. To note, Maheep starred in the show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives – seasons 1 and 2. The show is backed by Karan Johar and features Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh.
