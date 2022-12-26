Inside PICS of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Christmas bash: Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan & more celebs flash smiles
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Christmas with close friends and family in attendance. Have a look at the inside pictures of the bash.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never fail to exude couple goals. On Sunday, the most adorable couple in B-Town celebrated Christmas with their close family and friends in attendance. On the occasion, Katrina was seen wearing a comfortable red and black check jumpsuit. Vicky, on the other hand, was seen wearing a white t-shirt with black and white patterned pajamas.
Inside Pictures of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Christmas bash
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Sunday threw a small Christmas party at their home. At the venue, we spotted close family members in attendance namely Sam Kaushal, Veena Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, and Isabelle Kaif in attendance.
Other celebrities papped at the party are director Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur, actor Neha Dhupia, her husband Angad Bedi, filmmaker Karishma Kohli, Vivaan Kabir, and more. Have a look at the glimpses here.
Katrina Kaif’s Work Front
Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's ‘Merry Christmas' with actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Later, she will be seen in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3.
Vicky Kaushal’s Work Front
Kaushal will feature next in Laxman Utekar's as-yet-untitled next co-starring Sara Ali Khan. Later, he will star in Meghna Gulzar’s directorial, he will star in a biopic titled Sam Bahadur on the life of Field marshal Sam Manekshaw.
Also Read: Merry Christmas FIRST POSTER out: 7 things to know about the Katrina Kaif- Vijay Sethupathi starrer
For Mansi, creativity combined with hard work is the way forward in life. She studied broadcast journalism at the Asian ... Read more