Inside PICS of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Christmas bash: Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan & more celebs flash smiles

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never fail to exude couple goals. On Sunday, the most adorable couple in B-Town celebrated Christmas with their close family and friends in attendance. On the occasion, Katrina was seen wearing a comfortable red and black check jumpsuit. Vicky, on the other hand, was seen wearing a white t-shirt with black and white patterned pajamas. Inside Pictures of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Christmas bash

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Sunday threw a small Christmas party at their home. At the venue, we spotted close family members in attendance namely Sam Kaushal, Veena Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, and Isabelle Kaif in attendance. Other celebrities papped at the party are director Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur, actor Neha Dhupia, her husband Angad Bedi, filmmaker Karishma Kohli, Vivaan Kabir, and more. Have a look at the glimpses here.