INSIDE PICS of Sara Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh’s United Kingdom diaries
Sara Ali Khan shared pictures from her vacation on Instagram stories.
Sara Ali Khan loves to explore the world. She never misses the chance of going around and sharing pictures, and videos with her fans. This time she is enjoying a vacation with her mother Amrita Singh in the United Kingdom. The actress took to her social handle and shared a few pictures and videos from the UK. In the pictures, we can see her in the pool, sightseeing with Amrita in the city, watching an early sunset in a park and ending the day with an elaborate dinner.
‘This time with my mama’
Taking to Instagram stories, Sara shared two pictures with Amrita Singh and hair stylist Sanky Evrus. Sara is wearing pink colour gym wear along with a pink jacket and shoes. Amrita is seen in casuals with a long black winter jacket. Sara also shared a slow video featuring her in a pink bikini. She also shared a picture of her feet as she spent time by the indoor pool. The caption of the picture reads, “Happy, peaceful, relaxed”. The actress also shared a picture from her dinner that had several dishes on the table and wrote, “In mood for the food” as caption.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Sara Ali Khan’s work front:
The actress was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She has four films lined up for next year. She will be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next and has already wrapped up the shoot. She also has Metro... In Dino co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Gaslight with Vikrant Massey in her kitty.
