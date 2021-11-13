Inside PICS from Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa's pre wedding celebrations; Bride & Groom shine in white

After several days of speculation, Rajkummar Rao and long-time girlfriend Patralekhaa are all set to tie the knot tomorrow, i.e. November 14 in the presence of close friends and family. Ever since the reports of their wedding started circulating, the fans have been eagerly waiting to see the couple begin their beautiful journey together. And now, we have got our hands on stunning pictures of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's pre wedding celebrations.