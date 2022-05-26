INSIDE PICS: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma's goofy selfie; Karan Johar's black & gold cake steals the show

Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash was an affair to remember. The party which kick-started only after 10 PM on Wednesday night saw Bollywood's biggest stars in attendance. From Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan among others arrived for the celebrations. Several Gen-Z actors were also present as well as industry friends and business partners.

The birthday was a massive celebratory affair and we have now got our hands on some inside photos. Thanks to fan clubs who are keeping a close eye out on photos and videos, we came across a goofy selfie featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' co-stars, who are also share a strong bond as friends, posed for a selfie with guests at the party.

We also came across Karan Johar's cake cutting moment as the birthday boy was surrounded by all his loved ones. In the video, the star was the five-tiered black and gold cake which Karan had a piece of. Not just that, in the background one can also hear a special, personalised song being played with Karan's name in the lyrics.

Take a look at Karan Johar's inside party photos below:

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan also dropped a photo with Karan which included Varun Dhawan as well. Taking to her Instagram Story, Sara shared the photo. Check it out:

Sara Ali Khan arrived at the party with younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The sibling duo twinned in black and looked simply stunning as they posed for the paparazzi. Some more inside photos from the party were shared by Kajol and Raveena Tandon.

Click the link below to check it out.

