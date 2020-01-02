Inside Pics from Salman Khan’s New Year Bash: Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur, Saiee Manjrekar have a gala time

Saiee Manjrekar, Iulia Vantur, Sangeeta Bijlani, Daisy Shah, Mahesh Majrekar, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and others had attended Salman's New Year bash.

When we talk about the New Year party, B-town celebrities were not behind. From to everyone had the best celebrations with their family and friends. While Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their New Year party with , Virat Kohli, in Switzerland, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his New Year Party with friends and family at Alibaug. After Shah Rukh Khan's party pics went viral on social media, now 's party pictures have also gone viral.

Saiee Manjrekar, Iulia Vantur, Sangeeta Bijlani, Daisy Shah, Mahesh Majrekar, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and others had attended Salman's bash. From all the pictures the one that caught our attention was Salman dancing with her Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee on the table. The actor was having a gala time with his friends at the bash. Sangeeta shared pictures with Daisy and Warda Nadiadwala on her Instagram account. She wrote, “Beautiful bonds like these. #farmgirls #blessedmoments.” Daisy Shaha nd producer Jordy Patel have also shared few pictures from the party on their Instagram account.

Check out the pictures from Salman Khan's New Year party here:

Salman sir last night pic.twitter.com/yw0qOf6kMM — Ifty khan (@Iftykhan15) January 1, 2020

On the work front, Salman Khan was seen in Dabangg 3 with , Saiee, Arbaaz Khan. Directed by Prabhudheva, the movie is produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions. Salman has started shooting for his upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which also stars , Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda. The movie will be releasing on Eid 2020 and is directed by Prabhudheva.

