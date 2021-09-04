Inside pics of Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse are all about luxury and comfort

is not just a superstar but he is an emotion. He does not just personify stardom but he is synonymous with luxury as well. Salman, who has been ruling the industry for three decades, has also been a true blue family man and the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star has proved it time and again. Not just Salman loves to spend time with his family as and when possible, he often heads to his farmhouse in Panvel which has been named as Arpita Farms to rejuvenate amid this busy schedule.

In fact, while the entire nation was cooped inside our houses during the pandemic, Salman Khan was seen enjoying his time with his family in the farmhouse. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star, who is quite active on social media, was seen sharing pics from his farmhouse as he had spent time close to nature while also shooting for his projects. Needless to say, Salman’s pics from his farmhouse spoke volumes about luxury and comfort. So today, we will give you an inside tour of Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse:

The Living Room

The living room of Salman’s house is a spacious room that features large windows and wooden flooring. The room is sectioned into multiple seating and also has two distinct sculptures which include a marble statuette of Buddha and a dark grey blue bust. While the room is completed by a wood framed brown leather couches, the wooden centre table complement the sepia tone of the room. On the other hand, the creamy white cushions and textured ivory walls stand as a perfect contrast to the dark room. Salman had shared a video of himself enjoying a charcoal painting and it is a proof the living room is a perfect space for art and entertainment.

Besides, it is also a place for some perfect family moments during a quite evening and have quality time together. In fact, the video of Salman shaking a leg with his mother Salma Khan in their living room will also melt your heart. Check the video here:

The pool

Salman is a water baby and loves to spend time swimming. Needless to say, his farmhouse also has a big swimming pool which is surrounded by natural beauty and will give you a perfect resort kind feels. The pool also has two cave like opening around the pool and the distinct structures with rugged edges gives a cliff like feel which is a perfect spot for backflips. Besides, one can’t miss a large effigy of Buddha near the pool

Field for horses

Being taken for a ride... pic.twitter.com/Svayb3Mtxv — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 10, 2020

Salman is known for his love horses and his farmhouse also includes stables. The stable also includes a small white outhouse close to his stables. On the other hand, a cobbled walkway around the shed also features wooden furniture and ivory stools which makes it an ideal place to relax.

Nature love

Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... jai jawan ! jai kissan ! pic.twitter.com/07nZAJoTqi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 11, 2020

Salman often spends time with nature at his farmhouse. In fact, during the lockdown, the superstar was seen trying his hands on rice plantation at his farmhouse during the pandemic.

Check out other pics from Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse:

Respect to all the farmers . . pic.twitter.com/5kTVcVE7kt — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 14, 2020

Rice plantation done . . pic.twitter.com/uNxVj6Its4 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 20, 2020

