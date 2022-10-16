Inside pics: Shah Rukh Khan gives medal to AbRam at Taekwondo match; Kareena, Saif pose with Taimur

On Sunday afternoon, superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a rare appearance in the city. He was clicked with his wife Gauri Khan, and kids, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan at AbRam's Taekwondo competition. He was seen hiding his face under an umbrella to avoid the paparazzi which was stationed outside the venue. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also seen gracing the match to support their son Taimur. Shah Rukh was a proud dad today after AbRam won the match.

The Zero actor was seen felicitating his son after he won the match. He gave a gold medal to him and also exchanged a sweet kiss. The picture of SRK and AbRam is all things sweet. Taimur and Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan were also seen participating in the competition. Post the medal ceremony, Shah Rukh along with Bebo, Saif and Aryan were seen striking a pose with the kids. Suhana and Aryan also posed with AbRam's Taekwondo trainer, who reportedly taught them as well when they were kids. Have a look:

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero. He is all set to come back on the big screen with a bang and three massive releases. He has Pathaan releasing in January 2023 co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from this, he will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara. Both films are slated to release in 2023.

Kareena and Saif's work front

Kareena was busy shooting for Hansal Mehta's untitled next in London. Ahead of her wedding anniversary and Taimur's match, she returned to the city with her baby boy Jeh Ali Khan. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. It will mark her OTT debut. On the other hand, Saif has Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. It will release in January 2023.

Read Also: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, kids Suhana-Aryan and Kareena, Saif come together to support Taimur, AbRam