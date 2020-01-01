Inside Pics from Shah Rukh Khan's New Year Party: Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan enter 2020 in style

Gauri has shared some amazing pictures from the bash. Suhana looks stunning in a black mini dress with golden work twinning with daddy Shah Rukh who was also donning a black shirt and black denim and mommy Gauri Khan.
5358 reads Mumbai Updated: January 1, 2020 02:33 pm
As the entire world is celebrating the beginning of a new decade with 2020’s onset, even our Bollywood stars aren’t far behind. Speaking of the New Year party, Shah Rukh Khan had a big party with his family and friends. Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Abram Khan and others were having a gala time at the bash. Pictures from the party have gone viral on social media. Maheep Kapoor had shared a picture of Abram and Aryan twinning in red with Maheep. 

And now Gauri has shared a few pictures from the bash. Sharing two different posts on Instagram, Gauri has shared some amazing pictures. Suhana looks stunning in a black mini dress with golden work twinning with daddy Shah Rukh who was also donning a black shirt and black denim and mommy Gauri who was also donning a black outfit. Ananya was donning a pink bodycon mini dress. While Abram and Aryan were twinning in red t-shirts. In the first post, Gauri captioned the pictures as, "2020..." with a heart emoji.

Check out some inside pictures from Shah Rukh Khan's New Year party here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2020...

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2020..

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#meninblack ,Happy new year

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on

In the second post, we can see the guys with Suhana wearing a black shirt hoodie and posing for the camera. They all look stunning twinning in the black shirt hoodie. Little Abram was the odd man out who was not wearing a hoodie. Even Shah Rukh’s close friends like Raveena Tandon, Ravi Shastri and others joined him there for the get together. This morning, Shah Rukh too shared a warm New Year’s wish for his fans. The star has been away from the big screen for over a year and has been spending time with his wife, Gauri Khan and kids, Suhana, Aryan and Abram. 

Credits :Instagram

