Inside Pics: Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash feat Mira Rajput, Ishaan & Ananya Panday was an evening to remember

Shahid Kapoor is one actor who believes in enjoying simple moments with his loved ones. The actor is often seen spending good times with his family and the pics of the same are a treat to the fans. So, as the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor turned a year older on February 25, fans not just showered the actor with immense love on social media, but also were looking forward to some inside pics of his birthday bash. Yes! Shahid was seen celebrating his big day with his family and close friends and it was all about having fun together and creating beautiful memories.

To note, Shahid’s 41st birthday bash was all about family and close friends and was attended by Ishaan Khatter, his rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday, Kunal Kemmu and others. In fact, Mira Rajput also took her Instagram stories wherein she was seen having a good time with the Student of The Year 2 actress as they enjoyed the evening together. On the other hand, Shahid was seen going all goofy with his younger brother Ishaan and the sunset served as the beautiful background for their pic. Apart from this, Shahid was also seen having a good time with his dear friend Kunal Kemmu at the party.

Take a look at inside pics of Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey which happens to be the official Bollywood remake of the National Award winning Tamil film of the same name. Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead, the movie is slated to release on April 14 this year. Besides, he is also working on Ali Abbas Zafar’s yet to be titled directorial which is said to be the adaptation of the French film Nuit Blanche.