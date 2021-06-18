Inside pics of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s sea facing abode are perfect blend of tradition & modern

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are one the most loved couples of Bollywood. They entertain fans a lot with their funny videos and beautiful pictures.

A house of dreams which represents you is everyone’s wish. We all want one corner of the land which is decorated and styled as per our wish. And in this celebrities play a huge role. Their house interiors are the most searched question on Google. Fans want to see their favourite celebrity house and how they have styled it up. One of the most famous celebrities and Raj Kundra entertained the audience a lot during last year’s pandemic with their fun banter. Their Tik Tok videos were a huge hit.

The stone structure in her living room, the hand-shaped stone structure in the garden, or the giant horse in one of the corners are some of the highlights of the Vastu-inspired house. The actress’s yoga session takes us through different sections of the house. There is also a huge entertainment space with giant installations and there is a home gym with all equipment.

Recently, she shared a glimpse of a small patio in her house. She sat with her newborn daughter in the bamboo swing chair and shared the video on Instagram. In her garden, there is a cosy sit-out area that has stone benches and pebbled walls. There is a huge star fruit tree and also not to miss is her kitchen garden where she grows her veggies.

The couple’s bedroom exudes earthiness. It has off-white and brown walls, a large cosy bed, and a leather couch. Every corner in the house exudes a charm. Everything in the house is curated with the utmost care and it is nothing less than any palace.

Also Read: Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty will groove to Kumar Sanu’s track for the dance reality show’s special episode

Credits :Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Share your comment ×