Inside PICS of Sohail Khan's Diwali Party: Salman Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad & others make it a glitzy affair

It was that time of the year again when everyone dressed up and visited each other's houses to celebrate the festival of joy and lights. Even our BTown celebrities do not leave any opportunity to dress up and head for a Diwali bash and have a great time there. Well, the famous Diwali bashes went missing for the last two years due to COVID-19 but this year the tradition was back and fans got to see their favourite celebs dressing up and celebrating Diwali. Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan too organized a Diwali bash that was attended by the who’s who of BTown.

The guests who attended Sohail Khan’s party took to their social media handle to post inside pictures of the bash. Sohail’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma shared a couple of pictures from the party. The pictures are proof of the fact that the stars had a fun night. In one picture Arpita can be seen posing with a bunch of people that included, Esha Deol’s hubby Bharat Takhtani and a few other people. In one of the clicks, she posed happily with her hubby Aayush Sharma. Salman Khan too was all smiles as he posed with an influencer Simone Khambatta.

Take a look at inside pictures:

Talking about the Diwali look of Salman Khan, he kept it simple as he arrived at the party in a black t-shirt paired with denim jeans. On the other hand, rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur brought out her ace traditional game into play. She was spotted donning a stunning Anarkali suit featuring heavy embroidery work. Iulia opted for statement jewellery to finish off her ethnic look.

