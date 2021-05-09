Inside pics of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja’s luxurious bungalow in London which is a dreamy affair

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja, who are happily married for three years now, have a palatial home that is all about comfort and luxury. Here’s a look.

Among all the celebrity couples in Bollywood, Ahuja and Anand Ahuja has their own fan following. The lovebirds are a firm believer of making every day of their lives phenomenal and never miss out on a chance to dish out major relationship goals. Although they had kept their love affair under the wraps, they are often seen painting the town red with their mushy romance ever since they had tied the knot in May 2018. It was a dream like wedding for Sonam and Anand and ever since then, the power couple has been quite active on social media giving a glimpse of their sweet moments together.

Interestingly, Sonam and Anand have been managing their lives while travelling from London-Delhi to Mumbai and their social media is abuzz with their beautiful pics from each place they visit. Amid this, the Veere Di Wedding actress, who is also a social media user, often give a glimpse of her beautiful abode. While we had earlier given the inside pics of their Delhi bungalow, in this segment, we will give you a tour inside Sonam and Anand’s palatial abode in London.

The comfy living room

The living room in Sonam and Anand’s London bungalow is perfect for family get-togethers as it is a cosy place to sit and enjoy some good moments together. The room boasts rich forest green interiors with velvet couches along with a cream coloured wallpaper with nature inspired design pattern. This isn’t all. The living room also has a classy chandelier that hangs in the middle of the room making it a perfect place for get-togethers or a reading session by the big windows and a television set.

A house full of old world charm

Sonam and Anand’s London house has wooden flooring and the living room has a beautiful Persian rug. Besides, it also has intricately carved silver frames which were placed on tables in the corners of the house and gave a glimpse of their golden moments. The living room also has a decorative fireplace which will be a perfect place for winter evenings.

The bedroom is all about comfort

Sonam and Anand’s bedroom is light in colour and features a comfy wooden bed with a rattan-detailed headboard rests against a wall. On the other hand, the wall has a pattern of leaves and trees. Meanwhile, the room also boasted a lot of photographs of family and friends on wooden shelves.

The lap of nature

Sonam and Anand often enjoy special moments in the garden of their house. Anand also gave a glimpse of their garden date and which was full of greenery with a big tree in the centre.

Corners perfect for photoshoot

Sonam often shares stunning photoshoot pics from different corners of the house giving a glimpse of the beautiful backdrops which serve perfect for photoshoots. Here is a look at pictures from different corners of her house.

